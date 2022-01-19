Logo
UK competition regulator probes NortonLifeLock $8.6 billion takeover of Avast
19 Jan 2022 04:14PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 04:33PM)
LONDON : Britain's competition regulator has launched an investigation into whether a takeover by U.S. cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc of London-listed rival Avast Plc will reduce choice for customers in the country.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday it had launched a merger inquiry, inviting comments from interested parties and giving a deadline of March 16 for a preliminary decision.

The deal, announced in August for up to $8.6 billion in cash and shares, aims to create a leader in consumer security software.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Iain Withers)

Source: Reuters

