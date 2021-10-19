Logo
UK watchdog to launch investigation into music streaming
19 Oct 2021 02:59PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 02:57PM)
LONDON : Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it planned to launch an investigation into the music streaming market to see whether it was functioning properly for consumers.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it intended to launch a market study into music streaming, its latest move to attempt to promote competition in digital markets.

An industry body estimates that streaming accounts for around 80per cent of British music consumption, with the market dominated by the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and YouTube.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Source: Reuters

