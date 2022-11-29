Logo
UK Cyber Monday transactions up 5% vs 2021: Barclaycard Payments
UK Cyber Monday transactions up 5% vs 2021: Barclaycard Payments

File Photo: A person stands in front of Black Friday signage in shop windows during Black Friday on Oxford Street in London, Britain, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

29 Nov 2022 01:59AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 02:42AM)
LONDON: The volume of payments made in Britain on so-called Cyber Monday was up 5.0 per cent compared to the same point in 2021, data from Barclaycard Payments showed.

"Despite a challenging economic backdrop, shoppers have made the most of the discounts on offer, with today’s data following an encouraging Black Friday and strong weekend both online and in-store," its head Marc Pettican said.

Barclaycard Payments, which says it processes nearly £1 (US$1.20) in every £3 spent on credit and debit cards in the UK, said Black Friday payment transactions were up 3.59 per cent year-on-year.

Source: Reuters

