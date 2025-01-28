Logo
Business

UK engineering firm Smiths Group hit by cyber attack
28 Jan 2025 04:08PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2025 04:19PM)
:British engineering firm Smiths Group is managing a cybersecurity incident that involved unauthorised access to its systems, the company said on Tuesday, sending its shares down as much as 2.3 per cent in early trade.

The company, best known for making baggage-screening kits and explosive detectors, said it had isolated the affected systems when it became aware of the incident.

Smiths Group said it was working with experts to recover its systems and to determine any wider impact. It added it would comply with all relevant regulatory requirements.

The company did not provide further details and said it would give further updates as and when appropriate.

Source: Reuters

