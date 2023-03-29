Logo
Business

UK to examine Broadcom's $61 billion VMware deal in depth
Business

UK to examine Broadcom's $61 billion VMware deal in depth

UK to examine Broadcom's $61 billion VMware deal in depth
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Broadcom logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
UK to examine Broadcom's $61 billion VMware deal in depth
FILE PHOTO: 3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the VMware cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
29 Mar 2023 06:36PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 06:36PM)
Britain said it would investigate Broadcom's acquisition of VMware in depth after the U.S. chipmaker offered no immediate undertakings in response to its concerns about the impact of the $61 billion deal on the server market.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said earlier this month that Broadcom's acquisition of the cloud computing and virtualisation company could drive up the cost of computer parts and software for servers.

It said on Wednesday that Broadcom had declined to offer any undertakings in the five-day period after it published its concerns, and it would therefore proceed to an in-depth inquiry, which can take up to six months.

Broadcom said earlier this month that it was working constructively with the regulator and it would demonstrate that the deal would enhance competition and would benefit businesses and consumers.

Source: Reuters

