UK finance minister Healey to target online marketplaces in tax crackdown, The Times reports

Oct 13 : UK finance minister John Healey is expected to announce that online marketplaces such as Amazon.com, eBay and Temu will be made responsible for collecting tax owed by retailers selling on their platforms, The Times reported on Tuesday.

The move is expected to raise up to £1 billion ($1.33 billion) for the Treasury, the report added.

The Treasury declined to comment, saying decisions on tax are a matter for Healey to set out at fiscal events. Amazon, eBay, and Temu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.7544 pounds)