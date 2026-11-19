LONDON, Nov 19 : Cyber incidents reported to Britain's financial watchdog in October hit their second-highest monthly level in five years, underscoring the growing threat facing the financial sector.

The Financial Conduct Authority said the number of incidents reported in October was more than 50 per cent higher than the previous peak recorded 18 months earlier.

The FCA, together with the Bank of England, also proposed new guidance aimed at giving banks, insurers and other financial firms clearer expectations on how to prepare for, detect and recover from cyberattacks.

Earlier this month, French lender Credit Mutuel Arkéa said hackers had stolen around €100 million ($113 million) in a cyber heist, while crypto exchange Binance said hackers had drained $6.3 billion of digital assets.

Katharine Braddick, chief executive of Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority and deputy governor at the Bank of England, said cyberattacks were becoming more frequent, complex and damaging.

"Regulators need confidence both that firms have strong cyber controls and that they can detect, contain and recover quickly from incidents," she said.

The total of 38 incidents reported to the FCA in October was the second highest in five years, surpassed only by the 49 reported in June 2023 during the MOVEit data breach.

The proposed guidance sets out more detailed expectations on cyber resilience, governance, incident response, recovery and supply-chain risks. It builds on existing operational resilience requirements rather than introducing new regulatory obligations.

A consultation closes on February 26.

The regulators also issued additional guidance on managing cyber risks linked to frontier AI and future advances in quantum computing.