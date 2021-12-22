UK, Japan to co-operate on fighter jet engine technology

LONDON : Britain said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Japan to develop fighter aircraft engine technologies.

The defence ministry said work to jointly develop jet engine demonstrator technology will start early next year, with the UK investing an initial 30 million pounds (US$39.8 million) in planning, digital designs and manufacturing.

A further 200 million pounds (US$265.5 million) of UK funding is expected going forward, it added.

(US$1 = 0.7532 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by William Schomberg)