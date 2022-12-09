Logo
UK, Japan, Italy fighter jet project door still open to others: BAE CEO
FILE PHOTO: Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

09 Dec 2022 07:26PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 07:26PM)
LONDON : The chief executive of BAE Systems said that Japan, Britain and Italy's fighter jet project has enough partners to proceed as it is, but he didn't rule out a future partnership with a rival French, German and Spanish fighter jet project.

Asked about the potential for joining forces with the rival project CEO Charles Woodburn told reporters on a call on Friday: "I wouldn't rule out one thing or another at the end of the day. These are political decisions."

He also said three partners was enough.

"Yes, it is enough partners, but the door is not closed to others and ultimately, these will be political decisions," he said.

Source: Reuters

