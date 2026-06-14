Logo
Logo

Business

UK, Japan set to agree $24 billion investment, tech partnerships
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

UK, Japan set to agree $24 billion investment, tech partnerships

UK, Japan set to agree $24 billion investment, tech partnerships

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi take part in a joint press conference after their bilateral meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2026. Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

14 Jun 2026 05:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, June 13 : Britain and Japan are set to agree investment and technology partnerships worth more than £18 billion ($24 billion), expected to create tens of thousands of jobs, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on Sunday.

Here are some of the details as set out by the British government:

• The agreements include a Japanese five-year investment pipeline of more than £9 billion in infrastructure and financial services, alongside plans to unlock up to £9 billion for UK offshore wind projects.

• The offshore wind component is expected to support 5.9 gigawatts of capacity across projects in Scotland and the Celtic Sea.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The two countries will also launch a new technology partnership covering areas such as AI, semiconductors and quantum computing.

• Separately, companies including Hitachi Energy, Rolls-Royce and Eisai are also expected to announce investments and collaborations spanning power grid expansion, nuclear technology and life sciences.

• Other business and government agreements are expected to be signed during Takaichi's visit, which comes ahead of the June 15-17 G7 summit in France.

($1 = 0.7459 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement