Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK to launch independent firm to boost variable recurring payments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK to launch independent firm to boost variable recurring payments

23 Jan 2025 07:09PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2025 08:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:British regulators are setting up an independent company that will advance variable recurring payments, allowing third-party financial service providers to access banking information and initiate payments on behalf of consumers or businesses.

This move is part of a broader plan for 2025, which includes the launch of live services for consumers to make recurring payments to utility companies, government entities and financial services firms.

The new company, Open Banking Limited, will play a key role in establishing an independent central operator to coordinate how variable recurring payments are made, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Payment Systems Regulator said.

Variable recurring payments will allow consumers to minimize unexpected expenses and potentially lower processing fees for businesses, the FCA added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement