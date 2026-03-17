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UK lawmakers question Lloyds over account glitch that exposed customers' details
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UK lawmakers question Lloyds over account glitch that exposed customers' details

UK lawmakers question Lloyds over account glitch that exposed customers' details

Charlie Nunn, CEO of Lloyds Banking Group's arrives for a Business Council meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Downing Street in London, Britain, February 14, 2024. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

17 Mar 2026 07:53PM
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LONDON, March 17 : Britain's cross-party Treasury Committee has requested further explanation from Lloyds Banking Group over the causes of a glitch on March 12 that let some customers see other users' transactions on the bank's digital channels.

"On the face of it, this is an alarming breach of data confidentiality," committee chair Meg Hillier wrote to Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn in a letter dated March 17. 

Lloyds said at the time that it was investigating the causes and had swiftly resolved the issue.

Hillier asked Lloyds to provide details including the nature of the glitch, a timeline of its response, what personal information was inadvertently disclosed, and how it may compensate affected customers.

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The incident comes amid wider scrutiny of the robustness of banks' digital channels such as apps and websites, as lenders in Britain slash their physical branch networks to cut costs and shift customers online.

The Treasury Committee last year said that nine top UK banks and building societies had suffered at least 803 hours of unplanned technology and systems outages between January 2023 and February 2025, blocking millions of customers from accessing their cash.

Source: Reuters
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