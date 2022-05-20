Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK may impose duties of up to 29% on Chinese aluminium extrusions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK may impose duties of up to 29% on Chinese aluminium extrusions

UK may impose duties of up to 29% on Chinese aluminium extrusions

FILE PHOTO: Workers ride on an motor rickshaw through an aluminium ingots depot in Wuxi, Jiangsu province September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

20 May 2022 11:49PM (Updated: 20 May 2022 11:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Britain may impose anti-dumping duties of up to 29 per cent on aluminium extrusions from China to protect domestic producers, a trade agency said on Friday.

Aluminium extrusions - widely used in the transport, construction and electronics industries - are being dumped in Britain at lower prices than they are sold in China, the Trade Remedies Authority said in a interim report.

"The TRA determined that there is already damage to the UK industry, having found clear evidence of price undercutting, indicating that UK businesses are struggling to compete with the dumped imports," a statement said.

Provisional measures will be imposed as the TRA completes its investigation, requiring Chinese companies exporting to Britain to provide a bank guarantee beginning on May 28, it added.

Duties ranging from 7.3 per cent to 29.1 per cent were recommended, depending on the company and the level of dumping margin, the interim report said.

Three companies were named - Press Metal International Group, Shandong Nanshan and Haomei Group - plus there were categories for other co-operating and non-cooperating exporters.

Press Metal International is a Chinese unit of Malaysia's Press Metal.

The TRA was established after Britain left the European Union to investigate unfair trade practices and measures.

The aluminium extrusion investigation is the first one resulting from a British industry claiming unfair trade practices, the TRA said.

One major firm that produces aluminium extrusions in Britain is Norway's Norsk Hydro

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us