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UK minister formally intervenes in Sky's £1.6 billion ITV deal
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UK minister formally intervenes in Sky's £1.6 billion ITV deal

UK minister formally intervenes in Sky's £1.6 billion ITV deal
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen on the side of an ITV office building at Media City in Manchester, Britain, May 13, 2024. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
UK minister formally intervenes in Sky's £1.6 billion ITV deal
Britain's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Lisa Nandy departs following a cabinet meeting ahead of the budget, at Downing Street in London, Britain, October 28, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
04 Nov 2026 09:45PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2026 09:49PM)
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LONDON, Nov 4 : British culture minister Lisa Nandy formally intervened in Sky's proposed acquisition of ITV's broadcast business on Wednesday, saying she had asked the Competition and Markets Authority and Ofcom to provide reports on the impact of the deal by January 27.

Nandy said last month she was minded to intervene in the £1.6 billion ($2.15 billion) deal, citing concerns about its potential impact on news plurality, Sky's influence over the media landscape and the availability of a broad range of programming.

Nandy said she would update parliament after considering both reports.

($1 = 0.7433 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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