UK minister formally intervenes in Sky's £1.6 billion ITV deal

LONDON, Nov 4 : British culture minister Lisa Nandy formally intervened in Sky's proposed acquisition of ITV's broadcast business on Wednesday, saying she had asked the Competition and Markets Authority and Ofcom to provide reports on the impact of the deal by January 27.

Nandy said last month she was minded to intervene in the £1.6 billion ($2.15 billion) deal, citing concerns about its potential impact on news plurality, Sky's influence over the media landscape and the availability of a broad range of programming.

Nandy said she would update parliament after considering both reports.

($1 = 0.7433 pounds)