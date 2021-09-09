UK mobile operator Three to bring back EU roaming charges

Logo
LONDON : UK mobile operator Three said on Thursday it would bring back EU roaming charges for new and upgrading customers, following similar moves by rivals Vodafone and EE.

Roaming charges were abolished in the European Union in 2017, but the benefit was not protected in the Brexit agreement Britain signed with the bloc.

"From 23 May 2022 customers who have taken out a new contract or upgraded with Three from 1 October 2021 will pay a charge of 2 pounds (US$2.76) per day when roaming within the EU," said a Three spokesperson.

"Pay as you go customers and customers who have taken out a contract before 1 October 2021 are unaffected by these changes. Customers roaming in the Republic of Ireland are also unaffected."

(US$1 = 0.7236 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

Source: Reuters

