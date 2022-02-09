Logo
UK notes Softbank move with Arm, says London 'great place' for tech
SoftBank placard is prepared during a ceremony to mark the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, on Dec 19, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

09 Feb 2022 12:14AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 12:23AM)
LONDON: Britain has noted Softbank Group Corp's decision to list Britain's Arm Ltd in New York, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, adding that London remained a "great place" for tech companies.

"Last year we saw record IPOs in London, record private investment, and we are working hard to support and encourage firms to list and grow here," the spokesman told reporters.

Asked if the decision to list in the United States was a disappointment, he said: "We have noted that decision and we are confident the UK remains a great place for tech companies to thrive."

Source: Reuters

