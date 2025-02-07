Logo
UK orders Apple to give it access to users' encrypted accounts, Washington Post reports
UK orders Apple to give it access to users' encrypted accounts, Washington Post reports

FILE PHOTO: Apple iPhone 16 smartphones are displayed at a store in London, Britain, October 6, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

07 Feb 2025 03:43PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2025 04:34PM)
:Britain's security officials have ordered that Apple create a so-called 'back door' allowing them to retrieve all the content any Apple user worldwide has uploaded to the cloud, The Washington Post reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker is likely to stop offering encrypted storage in the UK, rather than break the security promises it made to its users everywhere, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

UK's office of the Home Secretary has served Apple with a document called a technical capability notice, ordering it to provide the access, as per Washington Post.

"We do not comment on operational matters, including for example confirming or denying the existence of any such notices," a Home Office spokesperson said.

Britain in January used its regulatory powers to launch an investigation into Apple and Google's smartphone operating systems, app stores and browsers.

Source: Reuters
