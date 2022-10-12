UK's Truss vows no spending cuts to pay for tax-slashing plans

LONDON: Britain's beleaguered Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed Wednesday (Oct 12) not to cut public spending, once again defending last month's uncosted tax-slashing mini-budget that has sparked weeks of UK market turmoil.

Appearing in parliament for the first time since the contentious Sep 23 plans prompted economic upheaval, Truss said she was "absolutely" committed to pledges made during the summer's Tory leadership campaign to maintain current spending.

With currency, bond and other markets spooked by the extra borrowing earmarked to pay for tax cuts, fears have grown that Truss will slash government department budgets, returning to the unpopular austerity policy of a decade ago.

But the 47-year-old leader insisted that would not happen, while doubling down on her tax plans and reducing debt.

"What we will make sure is that over the medium-term the debt is falling," Truss told MPs, in only her second "Prime Minister's Questions" session in the House of Commons since succeeding Boris Johnson early last month.

"We will do that not by cutting public spending but by spending public money well," she added. Her policies would "protect our economy", she argued.

Truss also insisted her controversial economic package announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng to reduce several different taxes would result in "higher growth and lower inflation".