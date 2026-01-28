UK pushes Google to allow sites to opt out of AI overviews

LONDON, Jan 28 : Britain said it wanted Google to change its search services to give businesses and consumers more choice, including allowing publishers to "opt out" of their content being used in AI overviews or to train standalone AI models.

The proposals come after the Competition and Markets Authority designated Google with "strategic market status" in October, giving it powers to take measures to increase competition in the sector.

As well as ensuring a better deal for content publishers in the development of artificial intelligence, the CMA also proposed changes to make sure the ranking of search results is fair and transparent and make it easier for people to choose other search engines.

IMPORTANT MILESTONE

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said the consultation on the first conduct requirements under the digital markets competition regime is an important milestone. The consultation is set to close on February 25.

"These targeted and proportionate actions would give UK businesses and consumers more choice and control over how they interact with Google's search services," she said on Wednesday.

"They would also provide a fairer deal for content publishers, particularly news organisations, over how their content is used in Google's AI Overviews."

Google said people were rapidly changing how they searched and AI Overviews were helping them discover new content.

It said it had long provided publishers with a range of controls, and it was "exploring updates" to let sites opt out of search generative AI features.

"Any new controls need to avoid breaking search in a way that leads to a fragmented or confusing experience for people," said Ron Eden, Google's principal for product management.

"We're optimistic we can find a path forward that provides even more choice to website owners and publishers, while ensuring people continue to get the most helpful and innovative search experience possible."