Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK regulator aims for decision on Microsoft-Activision deal by Aug. 29
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK regulator aims for decision on Microsoft-Activision deal by Aug. 29

UK regulator aims for decision on Microsoft-Activision deal by Aug. 29

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

31 Jul 2023 07:57PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Britain's antitrust regulator on Monday opened up its inquiry into Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal for comments as it aims for a final decision by Aug. 29 on a $69 billion takeover it had previously blocked in April.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also on Monday published Microsoft's arguments explaining why the deal should be re-evaluated, as the U.S. software giant battles to win UK approval to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision.

A court involved in the case had already published Microsoft's argument that the binding commitments accepted by the European Union shortly after Britain had blocked the deal had now changed the situation.

Any persons wishing to comment on the new version of Microsoft's takeover should do so by Aug. 4, the CMA said in its statement.

It is aiming to make a final decision on the deal by Aug. 29, the CMA said.

In its submission, Microsoft laid out commitments it has made that Activision games can be streamed for a decade after the merger, and highlighted agreements it has entered into with Sony, NVIDIA, Boosteroid and Ubitus, which it believes should ease the CMA's competition concerns.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.