Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK regulator clears $1.52 billion UnitedHealth-EMIS deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK regulator clears $1.52 billion UnitedHealth-EMIS deal

29 Sep 2023 02:40PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2023 02:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it has cleared UnitedHealth Group's 1.24 billion-pound ($1.52 billion) acquisition of healthcare technology firm EMIS.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed it found no competition concerns in the deal between specialist healthcare tech and software companies, which provide services to Britain's National Health Service (NHS).

Optum UK, part of U.S.-based UnitedHealth, unveiled an offer to acquire EMIS in June last year, to position the combined entity to provide better services to the NHS.

($1 = 0.8173 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.