UK regulator clears $1.52 billion UnitedHealth-EMIS deal

Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it has cleared UnitedHealth Group's 1.24 billion-pound ($1.52 billion) acquisition of healthcare technology firm EMIS.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed it found no competition concerns in the deal between specialist healthcare tech and software companies, which provide services to Britain's National Health Service (NHS).

Optum UK, part of U.S.-based UnitedHealth, unveiled an offer to acquire EMIS in June last year, to position the combined entity to provide better services to the NHS.

($1 = 0.8173 pounds)