Business

UK regulator clears Amazon's planned purchase of iRobot
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration/File Photo

16 Jun 2023 05:23PM
:Britain's competition regulator on Friday cleared Amazon.com Inc's planned $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot Corp, maker of the Roomba vacuum cleaner.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had concluded that the deal would not lead to competition concerns in the UK.

In April, the CMA had launched a "Phase 1" probe into the deal which was announced in August last year as Amazon sought to expand its stable of smart-home devices.

It came at a time when antitrust regulators, including those in the U.S. and the European Union, had become increasingly wary of giant companies acquiring smaller rivals.

Source: Reuters

