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UK regulator closes loophole that allowed rogue companies to track phone users' location
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UK regulator closes loophole that allowed rogue companies to track phone users' location

UK regulator closes loophole that allowed rogue companies to track phone users' location

People are seen using their phones at sunset in the Docklands London, Britain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Steven Watt

24 Apr 2026 04:12AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2026 04:47AM)
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April 23 : British authorities say they have closed a loophole that could allow rogue actors to secretly track mobile phone users through the international telecommunications system.

In a statement, the U.K. regulator Ofcom said it had banned the leasing of so-called "Global Titles," which are special phone numbers that can be used to transmit signaling messages across the global network.

Such titles are typically used by telecom operators to help ensure the smooth operation of the network - for example by helping deliver messages to users who are "roaming" on other networks - but Ofcom said that criminals could use them "to intercept and divert calls and messages, and get their hands on information held by mobile networks."

In some cases, the regulator said the titles "can be exploited by criminals and other harmful actors to track the physical location of individuals anywhere in the world."

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Cybersecurity professionals are increasingly focused on the vulnerabilities built into the world's telecommunications infrastructure, some of whose messaging protocols date back decades.

Ofcom's statement came hours before the Canadian internet watchdog group Citizen Lab issued a report on Wednesday covering how suspected surveillance companies were abusing telecom infrastructure to surveil an unnamed "well-known company executive" and track mobile phone users around the world.

Source: Reuters
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