UK regulator issues notice to Snapchat over AI chatbot's privacy risks
FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) while waiting for Snap Inc. to post their IPO, in New York City, New York, U.S. on March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

06 Oct 2023 05:58PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2023 06:22PM)
LONDON : Britain's data watchdog on Friday issued Snapchat with a preliminary enforcement notice over a possible failure to properly assess the privacy risks of its generative AI chatbot to users, particularly children.

The Information Commissioner's Office said it would consider Snapchat owner Snap Inc's representations before making a final decision, which could result in Snap being asked to stop offering the chatbot pending a thorough risk assessment.

"The provisional findings of our investigation suggest a worrying failure by Snap to adequately identify and assess the privacy risks to children and other users before launching ‘My AI’", Information Commissioner John Edwards said.

"We have been clear that organisations must consider the risks associated with AI, alongside the benefits."

Source: Reuters

