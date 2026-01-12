Logo
UK regulator launches investigation into X over Grok sexualised imagery
FILE PHOTO: xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

12 Jan 2026 07:03PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2026 07:11PM)
LONDON, Jan 12 : Britain's media regulator launched an investigation into Elon Musk's X on Monday to determine whether allowing its Grok AI chatbot to produce sexually intimate deepfakes violated its duty to protect people in the UK from content that could be illegal.

"There have been deeply concerning reports of the Grok AI chatbot account on X being used to create and share undressed images of people – which may amount to intimate image abuse or pornography – and sexualised images of children that may amount to child sexual abuse material," Ofcom said in a statement.

If Ofcom finds that X has broken the law, it can make it take steps to come into compliance, and if it does not it can fine it up to 10 per cent of its qualifying worldwide revenue.

Source: Reuters
