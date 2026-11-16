UK regulator orders tougher action on child abuse material ahead of next year's social media ban

LONDON, Nov 16 : Britain's media regulator Ofcom on Monday tightened online child-safety rules, requiring platforms to take stronger action against child sexual abuse material and grooming ahead of a planned ban on social media access for under-16s.

The new duties, which Ofcom expects to take effect from early 2027 subject to parliamentary approval, will require social media platforms, file-sharing services, pornography sites and other online services to ban users who generate, upload or share child sexual abuse material.

It will also require them to expand the use of technology to detect and remove known illegal images, and in some cases, deploy automated tools to identify previously unknown content.

Britain announced in June its plan to ban under-16s from accessing social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and X, saying the measures would help "give kids their childhood back."

Ofcom said the new measures announced on Monday were needed because of the scale of child sexual abuse material online, which it said had been exacerbated by advances in artificial intelligence.

"While we have seen progress from industry on tackling child sexual abuse on their platforms, we are not satisfied that enough is being done," said Oliver Griffiths, director of Ofcom's Online Safety Group.