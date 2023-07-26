Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK regulator says Amazon proposals address concerns over Marketplace
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK regulator says Amazon proposals address concerns over Marketplace

UK regulator says Amazon proposals address concerns over Marketplace

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

26 Jul 2023 06:23PM (Updated: 26 Jul 2023 06:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Britain's anti-trust regulator said Amazon's offer to change the way it treats third-party sellers using its Marketplace platform addresses competition concerns in its preliminary view published on Wednesday.

It will now consult on the commitments proposed by Amazon, it added.

Last year, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was investigating Amazon over suspected breaches of competition law, including how it chooses products which are placed within the "Buy Box" feature.

The CMA said it had taken action after concerns that the U.S. tech giant was using its strength in the market to gain an advantage over other businesses which use Amazon's Marketplace to reach customers.

"Amazon’s commitments to the CMA will help ensure that third-party sellers on Amazon Marketplace can compete on a level-playing field against Amazon’s own retail business," Ann Pope, senior director for enforcement at the CMA, said in a statement.

The consultation closes on Sept. 1.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.