UK regulator says its X deepfake probe will continue

LONDON, Jan 15 : British media regulator Ofcom said on Thursday its formal investigation into Elon Musk's X over its Grok AI chatbot's sexually intimate deepfake images would continue, even as it welcomed the company's recent policy change.

Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI said late on Wednesday it had imposed restrictions on all Grok users, limiting image editing following concerns among global regulators.

"This is a welcome development. However, our formal investigation remains ongoing. We are working round the clock to progress this and get answers into what went wrong and what’s being done to fix it," Ofcom said in a statement.