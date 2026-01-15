Logo
Logo

Business

UK regulator says its X deepfake probe will continue
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

UK regulator says its X deepfake probe will continue

UK regulator says its X deepfake probe will continue

FILE PHOTO: xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

15 Jan 2026 04:51PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, Jan 15 : British media regulator Ofcom said on Thursday its formal investigation into Elon Musk's X over its Grok AI chatbot's sexually intimate deepfake images would continue, even as it welcomed the company's recent policy change.

Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI said late on Wednesday it had imposed restrictions on all Grok users, limiting image editing following concerns among global regulators.

"This is a welcome development. However, our formal investigation remains ongoing. We are working round the clock to progress this and get answers into what went wrong and what’s being done to fix it," Ofcom said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement