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UK regulator sets out conduct requirements for Google's search services
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Business

UK regulator sets out conduct requirements for Google's search services

UK regulator sets out conduct requirements for Google's search services

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

17 Jun 2026 05:10PM
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LONDON, June 17 : Britain's competition watchdog set out two conduct requirements for Google's search services under its regulatory regime to secure "a fairer deal" for businesses and improve Google search services in the country.

The first requires Google to improve transparency and fairness in how search results are ranked, while the second requires Google to allow users to move their search data to authorised third parties, the Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
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