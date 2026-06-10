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UK regulator warns online platforms of rising risks after Belfast attack
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UK regulator warns online platforms of rising risks after Belfast attack

UK regulator warns online platforms of rising risks after Belfast attack

Banner with a message in memory of student Henry Nowak, the victim of a knife attack in the southern England city of Southampton last December, in east Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

10 Jun 2026 08:41PM
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LONDON, June 10 : Britain's media regulator Ofcom on Wednesday warned online platforms of possible legal consequences if their services are used to incite violence and spread hatred linked to recent civil unrest in Belfast, following a knife attack in the city.

Ofcom said it had told the online providers in a letter that some of the unrest in Belfast appeared to have been fuelled online and included racially motivated violence, arson attacks on homes and vehicles and assaults on police.

It said it had reminded companies of their duties under the Online Safety Act to assess and mitigate illegal content.

Source: Reuters
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