UK regulator will consider probing Apple's, Google's mobile browsers

LONDON : Apple could be holding back innovation in smartphone browsers, according to a report by Britain's competition regulator, which recommended that Apple's and Google's duopoly in mobile ecosystems should be investigated with its new powers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday it had provisionally found the mobile browser markets were not working well for UK businesses and millions of phone users.

The CMA's independent inquiry group also proposed that no further action be taken on cloud gaming given primary concerns had been addressed.