UK revokes Russian channel RT's licence, citing links to Kremlin

LONDON: Britain's media regulator on Friday (Mar 18) revoked Russian-backed television channel RT's licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom, citing its links to the Kremlin.

The regulator, Ofcom, said in a statement that RT received funding from the Russian state, which has launched a war on Ukraine and cracked down on independent journalism.

Ofcom was not satisfied that RT could be a responsible broadcaster and it revoked its licence with immediate effect.

It said its investigation took into account RT's relationship with the Russian government.

"It has recognised that RT is funded by the Russian state, which has recently invaded a neighbouring sovereign country," it said.

"We also note new laws in Russia which effectively criminalise any independent journalism that departs from the Russian state’s own news narrative, in particular in relation to the invasion of Ukraine.

In light of that, it was impossible for RT to comply with the impartiality rules in Britain's broadcasting code, it said.