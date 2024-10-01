UK sanctions members of Russian cyber-crime gang Evil Corp

LONDON :Britain has sanctioned 16 members of Russian cyber-crime gang Evil Corp, the government said on Tuesday, in coordinated action alongside the U.S. and Australia.

"Today’s sanctions send a clear message to the Kremlin that we will not tolerate Russian cyber-attacks - whether from the state itself or from its cyber-criminal ecosystem," foreign minister David Lammy said in a statement.

Evil Corp's cyber activity has involved "a concerted effort to compromise UK health, government and public sector institutions," the government said.

Maksim Viktorovich Yakubets, Artem Viktorovich Yakubets and Viktor Grigoryevich Yakubets were among those targeted in the new sanctions, which included asset freezes and travel bans.