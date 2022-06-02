UK says Chinese buyers abandon purchase of Welsh graphene firm after security probe

LONDON : Chinese investors led by Shanghai Kington Technologies have abandoned an attempt to buy Welsh company Perpetuus Group, which specialises in graphene and nanomaterials, Britain's government said after launching a security probe.

"The proposed acquisition has been abandoned," British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement on Twitter about the deal.

"The UK Government monitors the market at all times to identify acquisitions of potential national security interest. We will intervene where necessary," he added.