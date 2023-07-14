Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK says it's working with Microsoft to understand impact of Chinese email hack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK says it's working with Microsoft to understand impact of Chinese email hack

UK says it's working with Microsoft to understand impact of Chinese email hack

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19,2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

14 Jul 2023 12:58AM (Updated: 14 Jul 2023 01:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday (Jul 13) it was working with Microsoft to understand the impact of a wide-reaching Chinese hack which accessed email accounts used by senior US government officials and agencies.

On Tuesday, Microsoft revealed that a stealthy Chinese hacking operation had exploited a secret flaw in a piece of its authentication software in order to covertly break into email accounts belonging to 25 unnamed organisations.

"We are working with Microsoft to fully understand the incident and UK impact," said a spokesperson for the NCSC, which is part of Britain's GCHQ spy agency.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.