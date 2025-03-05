UK says Microsoft/OpenAI partnership does not need antitrust investigation

LONDON :Britain's competition authority CMA said on Wednesday it would not investigate Microsoft's partnership with ChatGPT OpenAI under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002.

The partnership came under antitrust scrutiny in Britain and the US last year following the startup's boardroom battle that led to the exit and return of CEO Sam Altman.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the partnership with OpenAI and its continued evolution "promote competition, innovation, and responsible AI development".

"We welcome the CMA's conclusion, after careful and prudent consideration of the commercial realities, to close its investigation," the spokesperson said.