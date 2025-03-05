Logo
Business

UK says Microsoft/OpenAI partnership does not need antitrust investigation
UK says Microsoft/OpenAI partnership does not need antitrust investigation

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, January 9, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

05 Mar 2025 08:39PM (Updated: 05 Mar 2025 08:51PM)
LONDON :Britain's competition authority CMA said on Wednesday it would not investigate Microsoft's partnership with ChatGPT OpenAI under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002.

The partnership came under antitrust scrutiny in Britain and the US last year following the startup's boardroom battle that led to the exit and return of CEO Sam Altman.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the partnership with OpenAI and its continued evolution "promote competition, innovation, and responsible AI development".

"We welcome the CMA's conclusion, after careful and prudent consideration of the commercial realities, to close its investigation," the spokesperson said.

Source: Reuters
