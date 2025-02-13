Logo
UK should regulate companies doing business in the country, minister says when asked about Shein
UK should regulate companies doing business in the country, minister says when asked about Shein

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds speaks at Downing Street, on the day of a Cabinet meeting in London, Britain, January 14, 2025. REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe/File Photo

13 Feb 2025 06:59PM
LONDON : British business minister Jonathan Reynolds said on Thursday the "gold standard" was for the UK to regulate companies that a business presence in the country, when asked about a potential London market listing by online fast-fashion retailer Shein.

In response to a question about Shein, Reynolds told reporters the financial regulator would make decisions about any specific company.

"I'll speak in abstract terms, but our aspiration should be, if there's a business doing a lot of business in the UK, the gold standard for us is regulating from the UK," Reynolds said.

Source: Reuters
