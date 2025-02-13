UK should regulate companies doing business in the country, minister says when asked about Shein

LONDON : British business minister Jonathan Reynolds said on Thursday the "gold standard" was for the UK to regulate companies that a business presence in the country, when asked about a potential London market listing by online fast-fashion retailer Shein.

In response to a question about Shein, Reynolds told reporters the financial regulator would make decisions about any specific company.

"I'll speak in abstract terms, but our aspiration should be, if there's a business doing a lot of business in the UK, the gold standard for us is regulating from the UK," Reynolds said.