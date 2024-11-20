UK software firm Sage Group reports 21% rise in profit

LONDON :Britain's Sage Group reported a better-than-expected 21 per cent rise in full-year operating profit to 529 million pounds ($672 million) driven by a 220 basis points margin increase, and said it expected continued margin progress this year.

The company, whose accountancy software is used by millions of small businesses, on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent rise in revenue to 2.3 billion pounds for the year to end-September.

Chief Executive Steve Hare said Sage had achieved "strong, broad-based revenue growth together with significantly higher profits and cash flows".

Sage announced a 6 per cent increase in its full-year dividend and a 400 million pound share buyback, which it said reflected its strong cash generation and confidence in its prospects.

It said it expected its organic revenue this year to increase by 9 per cent or above.

($1 = 0.7872 pounds)