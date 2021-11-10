Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK Supreme Court blocks US$4.3 billion Google class action over iPhone tracking
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK Supreme Court blocks US$4.3 billion Google class action over iPhone tracking

UK Supreme Court blocks US$4.3 billion Google class action over iPhone tracking
The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain, Nov 1, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Toby Melville)
10 Nov 2021 06:24PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 06:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The UK Supreme Court has blocked a planned £3.2 billion (US$4.3 billion) British class action against Google over allegations the Internet giant unlawfully tracked the personal information of millions of iPhone users.

In a hotly-anticipated judgment, Britain's top judges on Wednesday (Nov 10) granted a Google appeal against the country's first such data privacy case in a move that upsets a string of similar claims against technology giants such as Facebook and TikTok, already waiting in the wings.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Google iPhone

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us