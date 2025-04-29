Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK takeover panel gives Qualcomm more time to make bid for Alphawave
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

UK takeover panel gives Qualcomm more time to make bid for Alphawave

UK takeover panel gives Qualcomm more time to make bid for Alphawave

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Qualcomm logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Apr 2025 02:51PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

British semiconductor company Alphawave IP Group on Tuesday said the UK takeover panel has extended the deadline for a takeover offer by U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm to May 12.

Alphawave said it is in discussions with Qualcomm and, accordingly, agreed to extend the previous deadline of April 29 for the U.S. chipmaker to make a formal bid, as required by UK regulations.

The British company has been garnering takeover interest from the likes of Qualcomm and Arm for a crucial technology, known as "serdes", used for building AI processors.

Earlier this month, Alphawave had abstained from providing a financial forecast due to uncertainty stemming from the "rapidly developing nature" of U.S. tariffs.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement