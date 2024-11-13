Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK takes aim at social media over dangerous knife sales
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK takes aim at social media over dangerous knife sales

UK takes aim at social media over dangerous knife sales

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper speaks on stage at Britain's Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 24, 2024. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo

13 Nov 2024 04:21PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Britain said the bosses of social media companies and online marketplaces could be personally fined if they fail to tackle the sale and promotion of dangerous and illegal knives on their platforms, under proposals published on Wednesday.

Interior minister Yvette Cooper said an epidemic of knife crime was devastating families and communities across the country, and the government had set out a mission to halve it over the next decade.

"That means tough new sanctions for technology executives who fail to tackle illegal knife sales on their platforms, and a comprehensive ban on ninja swords," she said in a statement on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement