UK takes aim at social media over dangerous knife sales

LONDON : Britain said the bosses of social media companies and online marketplaces could be personally fined if they fail to tackle the sale and promotion of dangerous and illegal knives on their platforms, under proposals published on Wednesday.

Interior minister Yvette Cooper said an epidemic of knife crime was devastating families and communities across the country, and the government had set out a mission to halve it over the next decade.

"That means tough new sanctions for technology executives who fail to tackle illegal knife sales on their platforms, and a comprehensive ban on ninja swords," she said in a statement on Wednesday.