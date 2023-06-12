Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK telecoms regulator says it was affected by MOVEit hack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK telecoms regulator says it was affected by MOVEit hack

12 Jun 2023 10:37PM (Updated: 12 Jun 2023 11:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Britain's communications regulator Ofcom on Monday said it was one of the organisations affected in a data theft hack centred on the popular file transfer tool MOVEit.

"A limited amount of information about certain companies we regulate - some of it confidential - along with personal data of 412 Ofcom employees, was downloaded during the attack," the watchdog said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of employees of British Airways, drugstore chain Boots and the BBC were among those whose personal data was exposed following the breach, the companies said last week.

Ofcom said it took immediate action to prevent further use of the MOVEit service and to implement the recommended security measures.

A limited amount of Ofcom data was downloaded from the MOVEit server during the breach, rather than from Ofcom systems directly, a spokesperson for the regulator said via e-mail.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.