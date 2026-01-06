UK tells Musk to urgently address intimate 'deepfakes' on X

LONDON, Jan ‌6 : Britain on Tuesday urged Elon Musk's social media site X to urgently address a proliferation of intimate 'deepfake' images on its network, joining a European outcry over ‌a surge in non-consensual imagery ‌on the platform.

The comments follow reporting, including from Reuters, that X's built-in AI chatbot, Grok, was unleashing a flood of on-demand images of women ‍and minors in extremely skimpy clothing.

Technology minister Liz Kendall said in a statement the content was "absolutely appalling" and called on ​the platform to ‌act swiftly.

"No one should have to go through the ordeal of ​seeing intimate deepfakes of themselves online," Kendall ⁠said. "We cannot and ‌will not allow the proliferation ​of these demeaning and degrading images, which are disproportionately aimed at ‍women and girls."

"X needs to deal with ⁠this urgently," she added.