LONDON, Nov 19 : The British government has issued an order to bypass encryption to access customer data held by Apple, a London tribunal confirmed on Thursday, rejecting an argument that revealing the order's existence could damage national security.

The government had said that it could not comment on the existence of the order, known as a technical capability notice, because it operated a policy of "neither confirm nor deny" on security matters.

However, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal said the amount of information already in the public domain meant that confirming the order would do little, if any, damage.

In response to the ruling, the British government said the right to privacy was crucial but should not come at the expense of public safety.

"Apple has been helping the police and intelligence agencies pursue criminals and bring them to justice for several years, in accordance with the law," a government spokesperson said in a statement. "This technical capability notice simply requires that they maintain the ability to do so."

FIRST ORDER DROPPED AFTER US INTERVENTION

In January last year, Britain issued an initial notice for what is known as a back door to allow it access to encrypted cloud backups of data of US and British citizens.

That demand was dropped following months of ​negotiations with US President Donald Trump's administration, but in July Britain issued a second notice that applied just to Apple's UK customers.

Apple launched a renewed challenge against the government at the tribunal, a specialist court, but had been unable to give public details on why because of legal restrictions.

Civil rights groups and Apple had told the tribunal at a hearing in September the British government's "neither confirm nor deny" policy was an affront to open justice and prevented meaningful public discussion.

The tribunal said in its ruling that the government "has not established that it would be damaging to national security to reveal in these proceedings, as is the case, that (Britain's interior ministry) has given Apple a technical capability notice."

The tribunal said it had also handed down private judgments which could not be disclosed without "damaging the public interest".

Thursday's ruling was merely to consider whether the notice could be publicly acknowledged and a trial to decide the substance of the case is not expected until next year.

"Decisions affecting the safety of the British public must be made by democratically elected governments and independent judges, not in the boardrooms of technology companies," the government spokesperson said.

UK SAID CONFIRMATION WAS RISKY

The government's lawyer had argued abandoning the "neither confirm nor deny" stance posed a national security risk and would "provide material assistance to hostile actors".

However, lawyers for campaign groups Privacy International and Liberty said the refusal to confirm the order's existence had become "farcical" after US politicians and officials publicly referred to the original order and unidentified UK government sources confirmed it.

Akiko Hart, director of Liberty, said the ruling was "a victory for transparency".

"The public deserve to know when the government's actions undermine their privacy and safety," Hart said in a statement.

The tribunal said that "the extent to which, if at all, the details of the government's notice could be disclosed without damaging national security or the public interest" would be dealt with at later hearings.