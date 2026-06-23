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UK tribunal gives go ahead for $4 billion lawsuit against Apple over iCloud services
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UK tribunal gives go ahead for $4 billion lawsuit against Apple over iCloud services

UK tribunal gives go ahead for $4 billion lawsuit against Apple over iCloud services

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

23 Jun 2026 08:22PM (Updated: 23 Jun 2026 08:28PM)
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LONDON, June 23 : Britain's competition tribunal has approved a £3 billion ($4 billion) lawsuit against Apple over its iCloud storage service, consumer group Which? said on Tuesday, clearing the way for tens of millions of consumers to join a collective action.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal granted earlier in June a collective proceedings order allowing Which? to represent Apple users, after rejecting an attempt by the U.S. tech giant to block parts of the case.

Which? filed the claim in November 2024 and argues Apple abused a dominant position by "trapping" users of iPhones and other devices into its iCloud storage service, limiting their ability to switch to rival cloud providers.

The consumer group says Apple did this by technically restricting how certain files can be stored, tying iCloud to iOS devices and using prompts and system design to steer users towards its own service, weakening competition and driving up prices.

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"Which? wants to make clear that no company, no matter how powerful, can get away with abusing its position," Which? Chief Executive Anabel Hoult said in a statement.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The tech giant has previously rejected the allegations, saying customers were not required to use iCloud and that many rely on third-party alternatives. It had said it would vigorously defend its practices.

The case is being brought on behalf of nearly 40 million UK iCloud users who used the service between November 2018 and June 2026. Which? estimates total damages at around £3 billion, with potential payouts of up to £77 per person of the claim succeed.

A trial is expected in 2028.

($1 = 0.7563 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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