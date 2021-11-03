UK unveils plan for first net-zero financial hub

GLASGOW: UK finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday (Nov 3) he plans to make Britain the world's first net-zero financial services centre, even as environmental campaigners quickly criticised the proposals.

"Today I'm announcing that the UK will go further and become the first-ever net-zero aligned financial centre," the chancellor of the exchequer said at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

"This means we are going to move towards making it mandatory for firms to publish a clear, deliverable plan" as the UK aims for a net-zero economy by 2050.

The government wants this to be in force by 2023 and an independent task force will be set up to "define what's required", he said.

Nevertheless, environmental campaigners criticised the plans, with Greenpeace saying it allowed financial institutions "plenty of wiggle room... to continue with business as usual".

"At the moment, the UK's financial sector is at the very heart of the global fossil fuel industry," said Tommy Vickerstaff, spokesman for green campaign group, 350.org.

"The UK has a responsibility to stop its banks profiting from destruction, and to channel money into real solutions instead."