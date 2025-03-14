UK, US hold private talks to resolve Apple encryption order, Bloomberg News reports

British officials held private talks with their U.S. counterparts to resolve concerns that UK is trying to force Apple to build a backdoor into Americans' encrypted data, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The reported talks are being held after the iPhone maker removed its most-advanced security encryption for cloud data, called Advanced Data Protection, in Britain last month, in an unprecedented response to government demands for access to user data.

That means Apple can access iCloud backups in certain cases that it otherwise could not, such as copies of iMessages and hand it over to authorities if legally compelled. With end-to-end encryption enabled, even Apple could not access the data.

