LONDON : Britain's financial watchdog said on Friday it had fined consumer credit rater Equifax 11 million pounds ($13.4 million) for its role in "one of the largest" cyber-security breaches in history.

"The breach allowed hackers to access the personal data of millions of people and exposed UK consumers to the risk of financial crime," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8191 pounds)