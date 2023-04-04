Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK watchdog fines TikTok US$16 million for 'misusing children's data'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK watchdog fines TikTok US$16 million for 'misusing children's data'

UK watchdog fines TikTok US$16 million for 'misusing children's data'

FILE PHOTO: TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

04 Apr 2023 06:26PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2023 06:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain's data watchdog said on Tuesday (Apr 4) it had fined TikTok £12.7 million (US$15.9 million) for breaching data protection law including by using the personal data of children aged under 13 without parental consent.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) estimated that TikTok allowed as many as 1.4 million UK children under 13 to use its platform in 2020, even though it sets 13 as the minimum age to create an account.

The ICO said the data breaches occurred between May 2018 and July 2020, with the Chinese-owned video app not having done enough to check who was using the platform and remove the underage children who were.

"There are laws in place to make sure our children are as safe in the digital world as they are in the physical world. TikTok did not abide by those laws," UK Information Commissioner John Edwards said.

Children's data may have been used to track and profile them, potentially presenting them with harmful or inappropriate content, he added.

A TikTok spokesperson said the company disagreed with the ICO's decision but was pleased the fine had been reduced from the possible 27 million pounds set out by the ICO last year.

"We invest heavily to help keep under 13s off the platform and our 40,000 strong safety team works around the clock to help keep the platform safe for our community," the spokesperson said.

"We will continue to review the decision and are considering next steps."

The ICO's fine follows moves by Western governments and institutions in recent weeks, including Britain, to bar usage of TikTok on official devices over security concerns.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

TikTok Britain

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.